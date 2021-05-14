Starting Thursday this week, Mission Marshall food pantry began offering remote food pantry services to the Woodlawn area.
On the second Thursday of each month from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church located at 8850 Hwy 59 North, the mobile food service will be offered to those in need.
Executive Director Misty Scott asked that community members not gather at the church before 2:30 p.m. to help lessen traffic congestion.
“The pandemic has amplified transportation challenges within our community. It is our hope that by providing food pantry distributions at offsite locations we can help our community members overcome transportation difficulties and reduce any anxiety that comes along with ride sharing since Covid-19,” Scott said.
The regular distribution event will be conducted as a drive-thru service with minimal paperwork required. The distribution is open to anyone in need regardless of their county of residency.
Scott said that the pantry is also looking for donations of green beans, rice, and pasta right now, as well as interested volunteers to assist with the distribution as well as other Mission Marshall projects.
Community members who would like to volunteer or have questions about the distribution can call 903-472-4944 ext. 5 or email info@missionmarshall.org.