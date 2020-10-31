Mission Marshall food pantry hosted a food distribution event at the Marshall Convention Center on Friday this week serving dozens of local families.
Cars were lined up around the convention throughout the two hour event, which started at 9 a.m.
Director of Mission Marshall Misty Scott said that the event was highly successful, with cars still lined up when the event ended at 11 a.m.
The boxes distributed to community members contained fresh fruits and vegetables, and the charity did not require any type of proof of need to receive the boxes.
The charity also recently opened up their doors to members of Marion County along with Harrison County, expanding their coverage area even further.
Scott previously stated that Harrison County currently sees about 15.8 percent of its residents face food insecurity every month, with Marion County seeing about 19.5 percent.
“Food insecure is just a fancy way of saying that that’s how much of our community doesn’t have enough nutritious food to eat each month,” Scott said.
She explained that by expanding Mission Marshall’s coverage, they hope to see these numbers continue to reduce.
Mission Marshall accepts donations of food to their pantry, located at 2109 S. Washington Avenue. Monetary donations can also be donated at the building, or through the group’s website at www.missionmarshall.org.