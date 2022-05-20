One thing that many members of the community in 2022 take for granted is living in East Texas without the fear of the heat. According to Raven Lenz, owner of Black Bird Bathhouse, most of the community is blind to the needs of those living here with us without central air, or even access to fans.
“It’s really important, with the heat the way that it is in this part of Texas, it can cause very serious health issues and even death,” Lenz said, “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen, as much as we can.”
It’s for this reason that the annual fan drive, which runs through Marshall Homecare and Hospice, has doubled its goal from last year’s drive and is now aiming to collect 400 fans to be donated to Mission Marshall for distribution to those in need.
“This is really Tim’s (Huff) baby, so this is in honor of him,” said Trey Jackson, with Marshall Homecare and Hospice, who is organizing the annual event, “He started it and Marshall Homecare and Hospice, they wanted to continue it in honor of him.”
Huff ran and organized the event for the past two years before he passed away of COVID-19 in 2021.
The drive started last week, with Jackson stating that the first donation came from a couple named Lee and Inez Hayden from Jefferson. The Haydens were good friends of Tim Huff’s and made the journey to Marshall on the first day of the drive to bring their donation.
Jackson and Lenz are working together to raise collect the 400 fans before the drive ends on July 8. Black Bird Bathhouse (311 N. Washington Ave.) and Marshall Homecare and Hospice (111 E. Burleson St.) both serve drop-off locations where community members can bring fan donations and monetary donations to assist the drive.
Additional drop-off locations include the Marshall Chamber of Commerce (110 S. Bolivar St.), Serenity Salon and Spa (2500 East End Blvd. North), Oakwood House (2907 Victory Drive), Square Nutrition (312 N. Washington Ave.) and Christus Good Shepherd Homecare (401 S. Bolivar St.).
Jackson said that for community members without the ability or the time to go out and purchase fans on their own, they can contact him and organize a monetary donation that volunteers will then use to purchase fans and even bring the donor a receipt. Jackson can be contacted at (903) 923-8154 or at (903) 930-5372.
Additionally, if the drive is able to meet its goal of collecting 400 fans, Jackson and his fellow Marshall Homecare and Hospice employee Brandon White have pledged to shave their heads in celebration of reaching the goal.
“We wanted to do something special if we are able to reach this goal, because last year we had 200 fans and that was amazing, but we still ended up having to turn people away. There is still a need there, and we are trying to fill that need,” Jackson said.
Mission Marshall is responsible for distribution of the donated fans, which community members can apply for through the organizations website at www.missionmarshall.org or by calling the organization at (903) 472-4944.
Community members must meet one of three criteria to be eligible for a fan: being a resident of 60 years old or older, having a physical disability or a chronic illness made worse by the heat, or having a child in the household aged 5 years old or younger.