Mission Marshall is now offering a new way for its clients to utilize the food pantry, with the new online ordering system called OrderAhead.
The organization said that COVID-19 changes in how Mission Marshall serves the community revealed the need to offer an online service.
Mission Marshall staff worked to create an online platform, but couldn’t develop one that was both user friendly and easy to navigate.
“When presented with the opportunity to apply for the OrderAhead grant through East Texas Food Bank God was answering our prayers,” Director Misty Scott said.
Over the past year, many community members faced a difficult realization: for the first time, they were not able to afford food for themselves or their families, as layoffs and business closures interrupted the incomes of many people in America.
The organization said that adding a non-traditional food distribution method like OrderAhead is connecting more people to food.
OrderAhead was created by Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, to help neighbors facing hunger order food from a food bank or community partner like Mission Marshall and pick it up at convenient locations, like schools, drive-through distributions and libraries.
This program expands access to charitable food through a private, discreet and convenient click and collect grocery ordering system that reduces the physical and social barriers encountered by community members facing food insecurity.
“Marshall and the surrounding community have faced numerous challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need,” Scott said. “The OrderAhead program helps remove barriers to connecting more people facing hunger to nutritious food.”
For people who are uncomfortable seeking food assistance, the platform offers a more private and discreet experience.
“One young couple that came to pick up their OrderAhead at Mission Marshall told us that he just lost his job, and he was too embarrassed to come inside to fill out the paperwork to qualify to receive food,” Darlene Dotson, Pantry Manager said. “He was so thankful that his family could just go online and then come to pick-up their food items.”
OrderAhead is picked up at the same door that volunteers enter, and food donations are received so a passerby wouldn’t know if someone was coming to pick up food or drop a donation.
OrderAhead is made possible thanks to support from the Walmart Foundation. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation provide donations of both food and funds to the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 local food banks. Locally, our Marshall Wal-Mart has donated over 100,000 pounds of food to Mission Marshall in 2021.
More information can be found at www.missionmarshall.org or www.orderahead.org.