The letter carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, the largest one-day food drive in the country, returns this month after COVID-19 put the program on pause for two years.
On May 14, Mission Marshall food pantry will be one of many organizations participating in the nation wide effort, with all food donated locally going to benefit the local organization.
“Everyone at Mission Marshall is overwhelmed with gratitude for the support Uplift ETX and so many others in our community provided during the pandemic when the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive could not be held,” Misty Scott, Mission Marshall executive director, said. “We are overjoyed about the return of the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. It really prepares us to meet increased demand in the summer months when children are home from school,”
Scott said that in past years the drive provided food for the organization for over 7,000 meals.
The way that the drive works is that anyone can leave out non-perishable donations with their mail on the day of the drive, which letter carriers then collect along with mail and deliver to the local food pantry.
Scott said that community members should try to set out non-perishable food well before their letter carrier’s normal delivery time on May 14.
“The earlier the better!” Scott said, explaining that a good rule of thumb is to have the bags by your mailbox by 9 a.m.
If a grocery sack is provided, you may use it or use your own grocery sacks.
The most requested non-perishable food items for donation include pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups and chili), peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned protein (tuna and chicken), beans (canned or dry). However, any type of unopened non-perishable food donations are appreciated and accepted.
Additionally, Scott said that there is a high need for volunteers to assist with sorting the food donations.
“The Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive provides a wonderful opportunity for people all ages to serve together. Mission Marshall has found that children especially enjoy helping alongside their parents,” Scott said.
To volunteer on Saturday, May 14, contact Mission Marshall at (903) 472-4944 or info@missionmarshall.org.