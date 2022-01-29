The staff and volunteers working at Mission Marshall work together to serve the need of the Harrison and Marion County communities, through dignity and the love of Christ.
“Our mission statement is ‘Loving in Christ’s Name,’” Executive Director Misty Scott said. “What that means to us it that we observe a need in our community, and respond to that need as equals, serving with dignity, honor and kindness.”
The nonprofit organization is well known in the community for its food pantry, through which they serve around 800 households a month and bring food to the tables of around 2,400 people.
“Food insecurity is a high need in the Harrison and Marion County areas, but this is not something that we figured out. Local churches have recognized this need and have been working to address it for 30 years,” Scott said.
She explained that when a community member is facing food insecurity, upward mobility, job hunting, continued education and other potential goals to set become impossible to even consider.
“When you’re hungry, you don’t think about anything else except that you’re hungry,” Scott said.
The pantry not only offers community members resources to address their needs, but it also offers a grocery store-like setting, offering a wide array of food options for guests to choose from. Volunteers keep the pantry stocked and help guests find what they want.
Community members can even order online for the pantry, offering COVID-19 safe shopping in advance of picking up items at the pantry.
“We serve a lot of single moms, and a lot of the elderly, and these are people who have worked their whole lives for other people, so it is a blessing to be a part of giving back to them,” she said.
The nonprofit also offers monthly food distributions in Woodlawn and food distributions throughout the year in Crossroads.
The food pantry is not the only resource offered by Mission Marshall however, with Scott explaining that her personal favorite program is the third grade Read to Ride program that the mission runs in collaboration with Marshall ISD.
“Studies show that you can look at the reading levels of third grade students and can predict from that pretty regularly high school graduation rates,” Scott said, “That’s because third grade is the last year that you are taught to read, and the rest of the grades teachers are supposed to go with the understanding that you know how to read. So students start to fall behind then, and they keep falling behind.”
To help address that need, Mission Marshall offers a new bike and helmet to any third grade student who signs up for the program and completes the year’s reading challenge.
“This is our fifth year with the program, and the data has shown improvements; our students used to read at an average of a first grade level, and now they read at a third grade level,” Scott said.
In addition to the annual Read to Ride program, the nonprofit is also part of the Imagination Library, through which preschoolers can get books mailed to them until they enter school.
The nonprofit also offers Little Libraries in city parks to allow younger readers continued access to books.
Scott said that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit has never seen a drop in support offered by community members.
“We are very lucky here, the people of Marshall are so generous, we have not felt the same drop in support as our sister missions have seen,” Scott said.
However, the rise of the COVID-19 virus did see a spike in need for the communities the mission serves, according to Scott, and it offered less opportunities for volunteers to come and offer their time to assist staff at the nonprofit.
“We have a lot of church groups who used to send out a lot of their elderly members, but with COVID a lot of those people have to stay home now to be safe, so we are in need of more people out at our facility,” Scott said.
She said that Mission Marshall is currently in need of volunteers to assist in the front of the office, helping community members sign in and keeping information organized, as well as volunteers to assist in the pantry, restocking shelves and helping guests get the items they need.
Anyone interested in learning more about Mission Marshall, or volunteering their time with the organization, can do so on their website www.missionmarshall.org.