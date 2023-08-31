With the goal of reaching the community where they are, the Mission Marshall food pantry is making a few changes to its weekly operations to better serve both the public and the organization’s volunteers.
Director Misty Scott said that the organization is working to finalize the addition of two new remote food lockers, which would allow food pick-up remotely and during the weekend.
Currently, the food pantry is open only a few days a week, with late hours on Mondays and Saturdays occasionally.
Scott said that this, however, still causes scheduling issues for community members who work a full time job, or just during regular business hours, making transportation and pick-up difficult during the week.
The new program, along with the already existing mobile food ordering, are how Scott said that the organization is working to combat these issues, and make food resources easier for the public to obtain.
Two new mobile food lockers are planned to be installed before the end of the year, with Scott saying that the lockers have already been purchased and are on the way.
One new locker will be located on the Wiley College campus, and will be designated for exclusive use for the members of the campus community.
An additional food locker will be placed at the Christus Good Shepherd LifeCenter, located at 612 S Grove St. in Marshall, and will be open to use for the public during the weekend hours.
Community members will be able to order online food orders through the Mission Marshall online ordering service for pick-up at the mobile food locker in the same way that they would be able to do pick-up during the week at Mission Marshall.
Scott compared the process to that of an online grocery store ordering service, and said that through the addition of online ordering, around 100 new families have been able to access the food pantry resources.
“There are always people we are going to miss, but with this it really helps us reach a wider audience,” Scott said.
To afford volunteers and Mission Marshall staff the time and space needed to continue to grow the number of people served through the pantry, as well as offer this new service, Scott said the organization chose to close its pantry on Thursdays starting in September.
New operating hours for Mission Marshall will be Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.
However, this change does not mean that the pantry will not be busy on Thursdays now, with Scott explaining the change allows more space for volunteers to get together and pack boxes of food for remote and online pick-up orders, as well as stock and prepare the pantry itself.
Mission Marshall will also take advantage of Thursday hours by hosting a free volunteer orientation on the first Thursday of every month from 11 a.m. to noon, with no preregistration needed to attend the orientation.
The group is always looking for more community members interested in volunteering their time with the organization, but is especially in need of assistance with pick-ups from local grocery stores throughout the week.
Scott said that the organization is in need of volunteers with a truck or other large vehicle who would be capable of spending an hour and a half going to multiple grocery stores on or more days a week to pick up donated food for the organization.
Current openings for the volunteer position include the first and second Friday of every month, and the first, second and third Wednesday of every month.
“They wouldn’t have to do each one, even just one of those shifts a month would be helpful to us,” Scott said, “Anything that can be done to help us out is always appreciated.”
Community members with any additional questions about the food pantry, new mobile food lockers, or volunteer opportunities can visit www.missionmarshall.org for more information.