Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott said Thursday despite the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench in the organization’s usual bicycle delivery to Marshall ISD third graders as part of its Read to Ride program, those students will still be sporting new wheels soon.
The annual Read to Ride program serves as an incentive to Marshall ISD third graders to sharpen their reading skills throughout the school year in order to receive a reward in the form of a brand new bicycle and helmet each spring.
“We really wanted to do a drive through bike pick up so the students could have their bikes now but we cannot purchase the bikes now,” Scott said Thursday. “Due to COVID-19, the supply chain has been interrupted and I have called everywhere trying to buy the bicycles.”
Normally, the program purchases its bicycles from Walmart but with supply so low, the store said they were not able to fulfill this year’s order.
“We are super grateful to Walmart for working with us every year and if it was in their control, I know they would do it,” Scott said.
In an effort to find bicycles for the 159 Marshall ISD third graders who improved their reading skills this school year and earned a new bike, Scott said she reached out directly to Huffy.
“I reached out to Huffy and they said they can get them to us, un-assembled by about mid-July,” Scott said. “So we are needing to find a space big enough to put them and assemble them and we will be sending out a call for help when they come in to get people to assist us in assembling them all.”
Scott said due to school closing in March and not reopening due to COVID-19, it might be August when school starts back up before the students get their new bikes and helmets.
“We promised bicycles to students that improved their reading and we are going to make sure they get their bikes,” she said.
Thanks to a program by Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and the Texas Medical Association called “Hard Hats for Little Heads,” Scott already has all of the helmets for the students.
Scott said in order for third graders to qualify for a new bicycle, they had to improve their reading skill by a year’s growth by May 8 but due to the spring semester being cut short, all students who were on track to meet their improved reading goal will earn a bicycle.
“We pro-rated this year’s growth since it wasn’t fair to the students that were on track to meet their goal that the school year got cut short,” Scott said. “The Marshall ISD teachers did an amazing job but it’s hard to teach someone to read through a Zoom meeting.”
Scott said the community has also been great in supporting the program by donating funds to purchase the bikes each year.
“The community support has been fantastic for this program and it has been such an effective tool to improve our students’ reading skills,” she said.
When the new, unassembled bikes arrive, Scott said she will put out a call for assembly help on the Mission Marshall Facebook page.