After advancing from the Harrison County History Fair, held this past weekend, a host of Marshall Junior High School students have qualified to represent Marshall ISD in the 2021 Area History Fair.

Twelve students from MJHS will be competing in the annual area history fair, which will be March 26 and hosted virtually this year by Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Winners of the MJHS Harrison County History Fair, and area qualifiers, from Marshall are:

6TH GRADE EXHIBIT

  • 1st Place — Julia King, “Invention of the Telegraph”
  • 2nd Place — Ella Grace Glanton, “The Unbreakable Code”

7TH GRADE EXHIBIT

  • 1st Place – Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall, “The First Telegraph Station In Texas”

8TH GRADE EXHIBIT

  • 2nd Place – Walt Truelove/Graham Smith, “Power of the Podium”

DOCUMENTARY

  • 1st Place – Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado, “Evolution of the Telephone”
  • 1st Place – Jayden Townsend, “Navajo Talkers”

2nd Place – Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis, “Communication Thro

  • ugh Music”
  • 2nd Place – Wyatt Herman, “Navajo Code Talkers”

Winners at the MISD District History Fair included:

6TH GRADE EXHIBIT

  • 1st Place – Ella Grace Glanton
  • 2nd Place – Hayden Brady/Adeline Love/Carolann Love/Carolyn Billeaud
  • 3rd Place – Kinley Smith
  • 4th Place – Colton McAndres
  • 5th Place – Julia King
  • 6th Place – Kendall Lambright

7TH GRADE EXHIBIT

  • 1st Place – Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall
  • 2nd Place (tie) – Matthew Painter
  • 2nd Place (tie) – Emily Villela
  • 2nd Place (tie) – Caleb Paul

8TH GRADE EXHIBIT

  • 1st Place – Walt Truelove/Graham Smith

6TH GRADE

DOCUMENTARY

  • 1st Place (tie) – Wyatt Herman
  • 1st Place (tie) – Peyton Campbell
  • 2nd Place – Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis
  • 3rd Place – Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado

7TH GRADE DOCUMENTARY

1st Place – Breanna Mendez/Maritza Collazo/Briana Casas

