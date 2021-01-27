After advancing from the Harrison County History Fair, held this past weekend, a host of Marshall Junior High School students have qualified to represent Marshall ISD in the 2021 Area History Fair.
}Twelve students from MJHS will be competing in the annual area history fair, which{/span} will be March 26 and hosted virtually this year by Texas A&M-Texarkana.
Winners of the MJHS Harrison County History Fair, and area qualifiers, from Marshall are:
6TH GRADE EXHIBIT
- 1st Place — Julia King, “Invention of the Telegraph”
- 2nd Place — Ella Grace Glanton, “The Unbreakable Code”
7TH GRADE EXHIBIT
- 1st Place – Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall, “The First Telegraph Station In Texas”
8TH GRADE EXHIBIT
- 2nd Place – Walt Truelove/Graham Smith, “Power of the Podium”
DOCUMENTARY
- 1st Place – Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado, “Evolution of the Telephone”
- 1st Place – Jayden Townsend, “Navajo Talkers”
2nd Place – Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis, “Communication Thro
- ugh Music”
- 2nd Place – Wyatt Herman, “Navajo Code Talkers”
Winners at the MISD District History Fair included:
6TH GRADE EXHIBIT
- 1st Place – Ella Grace Glanton
- 2nd Place – Hayden Brady/Adeline Love/Carolann Love/Carolyn Billeaud
- 3rd Place – Kinley Smith
- 4th Place – Colton McAndres
- 5th Place – Julia King
- 6th Place – Kendall Lambright
7TH GRADE EXHIBIT
- 1st Place – Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall
- 2nd Place (tie) – Matthew Painter
- 2nd Place (tie) – Emily Villela
- 2nd Place (tie) – Caleb Paul
8TH GRADE EXHIBIT
- 1st Place – Walt Truelove/Graham Smith
6TH GRADE
DOCUMENTARY
- 1st Place (tie) – Wyatt Herman
- 1st Place (tie) – Peyton Campbell
- 2nd Place – Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis
- 3rd Place – Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado
7TH GRADE DOCUMENTARY
1st Place – Breanna Mendez/Maritza Collazo/Briana Casas