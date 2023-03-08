A number of Marshall Junior High School students participated in this year’s regional history fair at Texas A&M Texarkana.
Student winners included:
Kimberly Ashlyn Keith, Kierstyn Chastain, and Kaitlyn Brown — 1st Place in the Performance Category and qualified for State
Raven Bernoudy — 2nd Place for Individual Documentary. Bernoudy will also be advancing to the state level competition.
Zoey Briggs — 3rd Place for Individual Documentary
Tyler McDaniel and Ryan McGuire — 3rd Place for Group Documentary