A number of Marshall Junior High School students participated in this year’s regional history fair at Texas A&M Texarkana.

Student winners included:

Kimberly Ashlyn Keith, Kierstyn Chastain, and Kaitlyn Brown — 1st Place in the Performance Category and qualified for State

Raven Bernoudy — 2nd Place for Individual Documentary. Bernoudy will also be advancing to the state level competition.

Zoey Briggs — 3rd Place for Individual Documentary

Tyler McDaniel and Ryan McGuire — 3rd Place for Group Documentary