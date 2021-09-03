Building upon the successful collaboration that mLife has with Wiley College, mLife has now joined forces with ETBU in order to explore uses of the mLife True oral/PCR test solution for ETBU staff nd students.
“mLife is proud to have the opportunity to work with ETBU and its staff and students. We are grateful for the opportunity to make additional COVID testing alternatives available to ETBU,” said Alan Loudermilk, mLife’s CEO.
Dr. Blair Blackburn, President of ETBU, expressed his interest in working with mLife and supporting efforts to combat the pandemic.
“East Texas Baptist University is honored to partner with Alan Loudermilk, an entrepreneurial visionary whose leadership at mLife Diagnostics is advancing Marshall as a cradle of entrepreneurship. Mr. Loudermilk has garnered gifted minds and intellectual capital to create medical technology and infectious disease testing methodologies to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the raging Delta variant.
“God is utilizing Mr. Loudermilk and his team to save lives. We applaud his work and we praise God for allowing ETBU to partner with Mr. Loudermilk and mLife.”
In addition to the collaborations regarding testing of staff and students, mLife also will be working with ETBU and Wiley to offer testing services to other members of the community.
“There currently is a shortage of testing in our community. With the support of ETBU and Wiley, mLife hopes that it can expand testing resources in the community,” said Loudermilk.
Wiley and ETBU will provide interns to support the testing program, and also help build awareness in the community of mLife’s oral/PCR testing solution.
“This is a perfect opportunity for interns from ETBU’s nursing school and Wiley’s biology and other programs to gain experience while helping others in the community,” added Loudermilk.
Dr. Herman Felton, Jr., President of Wiley, offered his support for the COVID-19 testing collaboration.
“Something remarkably powerful happens when we come together to make a difference, and as a champion for social good, Wiley College eagerly joins forces with Mr. Loudermilk and the mLife Diagnostics team for the betterment of all. We see this partnership as an opportunity to be a formidable force against COVID-19 and the deadly Delta variant. Thank you Mr. Loudermilk for choosing Wiley to be a partner in this critical work and for providing the innovative testing materials that will help save lives here in Marshall.”
“mLife has worked hard to provide an easy-to-use collection kit and test solution with its partner lab, Express Gene of Miami, Florida, led by Dr. Mohammad Faghihi. We are proud to be able to offer this solution at no-cost, which will enable persons of all ages to be tested using the mLife True kit and Express Gene’s high quality PCR test methodology,” stated Loudermilk.
When asked about being able to offer such testing at no-charge to the patient, Loudermilk indicated that Express Gene will look to patient insurance or government reimbursement to cover the costs of the testing.
“We started this initiative to help students of all ages get back to the classrooms where teaching is most effective. Students will be a priority, but we want to be able to help anyone in the community find testing resources,” said Loudermilk.
Parties interested in COVID testing based on this program should send an email to covid19@mlifedx.comand request an appointment or more information.
Registration via a mobile device will be utilized so that results from the testing can be delivered by way of a secure email.
Further details about the testing program will be made available by mLife in the coming days.