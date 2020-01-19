Celebrations are on tap in the Marshall and surrounding communities in honor of the federal Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
JEFFERSON
Today, in Jefferson, the Marion County Diversified Civic & Social Concerns Organization will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jefferson. The parade will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will end at the Jefferson Community Center.
The Jefferson organization will continue activities on Monday with the 2020 MLK banquet award dinner. The banquet will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Center, located at 501 Haywood St.
“The 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet is devoted to supporting successful and involved students and community members, praising their work ethic, values, and contributions to advancing equity in education,” organizers stated on the event’s Facebook page. “The annual banquet is MSCDSCO’s largest fundraiser devoted to supporting high school students in the Jefferson, Marion County Independent School District.”
Scholarship recipients are awarded $1,000 each toward their college education. The guest speaker for the banquet in Jefferson will be Attorney Victor D. Walker. Tickets are $20 per person.
For more information, call president Jessie M. Walker or vice president Mary Spearman.
MARSHALL
The Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 will kick-off its 36th annual MLK Celebration on Monday featuring a noon-day parade, afternoon talent show and evening banquet.
“We’re just looking forward to a grand time,” said local president, Jim McCutchens.
This year’s celebratory theme is: “Defeat Hate- Vote; Your Vote Counts.”
McCutchens said they hope the public comes and supports the noon-day parade.
“We’ll lead from the (downtown) courthouse to go down South Washington to the Civic Center (Marshall Convention Center),” he said.
He encourages youth to come and participate in the talent show, starting at 1:30 p.m., at Marshall Convention Center.
“It’s an opportunity for them to go on open mike, so they can display their talent,” McCutchens said.
McCutchens said they are also looking forward to the evening banquet, which will also be held at Marshall Convention Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
“We’re just so glad to have the opportunity to continue the legacy that was started by (former local NAACP president, the late) Mrs. Charles Wilson as we celebrate and remember not only what was given by our government to allow a black man to have a day to celebrate what that man, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., did for us in our community, but for the whole world … to allow people to be conscience about loving each other and getting along with one another and being peaceful with one another,” he continued.
The local president said also they’re looking forward to hearing the message from keynote speaker, Sheila Willis Timberlake, pastor of Bethel CME Church in Beckville.
“We want to thank our officers for all of the hard work and for everyone who has continued to support the cause,” McCutchens said.
Tickets for the banquet are $25 per individual. Entries for the noon-day parade will be accepted up until the day of the parade. The fee is $10 per entry.
All cars, trucks, horses, marching bands, drill teams, cheer squads, organizations, elected officials and more are welcome to participate.
For parade applications and banquet ticket information, call 903-926-3418 or 903-934-2837. The local branch can also be emailed at naacpharrisoncounty@yahoo.com.
KILGORE
The Kilgore Men of Alliance will present MLK Day of Service & Celebration, starting at 10 a.m. with a celebration march at the Martin Luther King Community Building located at 1003 Martin Luther King St., and ending at the Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St., to begin the celebration program. This year’s honorees are nurse Lula Johnson, Coach Roger Adams, coach Howard Stephens and coach Nina Mata.