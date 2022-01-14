JEFFERSON — After canceling last year due to COVID-19, Jefferson’s parade and Martin Luther King banquet, sponsored by the Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concerns Organization (MCDCSCO), will return.
“It’s an annual event. We do this every year. We didn’t do it last year because of COVID,” said Mary Spearman, MCDCSCO interim president.
“We just want to acknowledge Dr. King and all that he’s done for the world,” said Spearman.
The annual parade will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday. The banquet will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Marion County Community Center, located at 501 N. Haywood St.
This year’s theme is: “United We Stand-We’re Still Here.” College professor Fred Bonner, of Jefferson, will be the guest speaker.
Dinner will be catered by Riverport Barbecue. Back by popular demand, Mack Guice and Friends will provide the music.
“They’re so good, we wanted to have them back again,” said Spearman.
Tickets for the banquet are $20 per person or $200 for a table that seats eight. Attire is formal or semi-formal.
Sunday’s parade will begin at 3 p.m. Line-up is at 2 p.m. at Jefferson High School.
“We are accepting entries,” said Spearman, noting no entry fee is required. “Anyone that wants to participate can.”
“Lineup is at Jefferson High School. We will travel down MLK, take a right on Waskom and then from there to the community center,” Spearman said, describing the parade route.
In addition to being a celebration, honoring the civil rights leader, Spearman noted that the annual banquet is also a fundraiser for college scholarships.
“The banquet is one of our fundraisers for scholarships for Marion County students,” said Spearman. “Every dime that we raise during this banquet goes to scholarships for our students, and I would love for people to come out and help support.”
The MCDCSCO invites the public to come celebrate and support the scholarship fund.
“You’re supporting our kids,” Spearman reiterated. “It’s to help our children gain a higher education. As hard as times are now, they need all the help that they can get. Every dime, every penny will help our children towards their education for college.”
For more information about the parade or banquet, call Mary Spearman, interim president, at (903)738-3028 or Joyce Smith at (903) 665-2180.