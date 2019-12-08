Monday is the last day to file as a candidate for the 2020 Election cycle.
Both the local Democratic Party chair and Republican Party chair will be available at their respective offices on Monday to accept applications for candidacy.
The 10 county-wide offices that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
Maxine Golightly, chair of the Harrison County Democratic Party, asks individuals that are interested in being a candidate on the Democratic Party Primary ballot in March to submit their application to her by 6 p.m. Monday.
Potential candidates may call her at 903-918-0521 or file in-person at the HCDP temporary headquarters at 203 N. Wellington St., in Marshall.
Lee Lester, chair of the Harrison County Republican Party, will be at the party’s headquarters, 709 E. Pinecrest Drive, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday, accepting applications.
The local Republican Party Primary has drawn two contested races so far. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Others who have filed on the Republican Party ticket include incumbents: Sheriff Tom McCool, Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
For the Democratic Party, longtime Marshall Police Department officer, George Gill, has filed for the office of sheriff.