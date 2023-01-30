Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper reported that a family of four has been temporarily displaced after a Monday morning fire claimed their home in the 600 block of South Allen Street.
“As preparation for school was occurring, smoke was seen coming from the attic vents,” the fire chief said. “A quick call to 911 allowed firefighters the opportunity to extinguish the fire, avoiding major damage.”
Cooper said because the fire originated in the attic, the occupants were initially oblivious of the problem. Cooper said the fire marshal, who was also on scene, advised that the fire was caused due to an electrical issue that started in the attic.
“Though this fire is totally unfortunate, a trip to school and early notification made a significant difference in saving the house from total destruction,” Cooper said.
“Minor fire damage was noted, however the family has been temporarily displaced,” the fire chief said. “The Red Cross was notified to provide immediate assistance. Fortunately there were no injuries noted.”