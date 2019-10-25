Marshall Manor got spooky Oct. 24 with its first Fall Fest.
Hundreds gathered at the rehabilitation centers campus to collect candy for the numerous tables, and play over 15 games.
Committee member Debrena Ramirez said that the event went well, especially for the first time it has ever been held by the Manor.
“It is definitely a learning experience, but we are so happy with the turn out and every is having a great time,” Ramirez said.
Children were able to walk through the groups parking lot, playing any of the free games which included pumpkin hoola-hoop toss, poke a pumpkin, the cup cake walk and many more.
The event also featured a free haunted house community members could go through.
“It’s just a community event, it’s a lot of fun and a place for kids to come out, dress up, and enjoy themselves,” Ramirez said.
Concessions were on sale during the event as well, which included hot dogs, pickles, nachos and much more.
Community members could sit and enjoy their food while listening to live music performed by a couple of different artists.
Ramirez said that the home hopes to make this an annual event.