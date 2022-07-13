The Marshall Regional Arts Council is preparing once again for its monthly Third Saturday weekend concert series, kicking off this Friday at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
The event series starts with a performance of the regular “Boogie on the Bricks” concert series, sponsored by 92.3 The Depot. This month’s performance will feature Jenn Ford and The Wide Eyed Devils, who will be performing for the community from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Events will kick back up Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. with a brand new event, the Main Street Fashion Show, also at Telegraph Park. The fashion show will be lead by Deborah’s Boutique owner Deborah Parker and will feature clothes available at a wide range of local clothing retailers.
Outfits from Deborah’s Boutique, Addiction’s by Rhonda, Royal Cypress, Audrey B’s Boutique and Factory Connection will be on display Saturday for the community to browse and enjoy.
Community members are also encouraged to browse the Market on the Square, which will be taking place at the same time, from 7 a.m. to noon, in downtown Marshall.
Then from 10:30 to 11 a.m., the Michelson Museum of Art and Main Street will be partnering to offer children’s crafts at Telegraph Park. Community members can bring their family by for free to have children make their own farmers market bags.
At 11 a.m., Keaton Bradbury will also take the stage at Telegraph Park to perform country music for the crowd gathered during the event. Bradbury is a Marshall native, and a rising star in the local music scene, having performed in a number of local concerts and performances.
Event organizer Steven McFarland said that events will then take a break for a few hours, with the summer heat expected to hit highs after Bradbury’s performance ends at noon.
“We have found that its almost impossible for people to come and stay out all day with the weather as hot as it is,” McFarland said, “But we are not done at noon, absolutely not.”
The United States Kung Fu Exchange will kick events back up again from 6 to 7 p.m., performing a special Martial Arts show in honor of Marshall native Dr. John Cheng.
MRAC board member Raymond Fogg is hosting the event in Dr. Cheng’s honor, with Fogg and Cheng known as longtime friends with a mutually shared love of martial arts.
Issac Berryhill will be taking the stage indoors at Black Coffee Records from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday as well, for a free concert.
The the C.O.M.’N Funk Band will be back in downtown Marshall at Telegraph Park to finish out the weekend of events with a performance of their popular jazz, rhythm and blues sounds from 8 to 10 p.m.
“We are just so excited to continue to offer these events completely free of charge to the Marshall community,” McFarland said, “The Marshall Regional Arts Council wanted to offer community members and answer the question of ‘what is there to do in Marshall this weekend?’ and the answer is this! We want to make sure there’s always something fun.”
All Third Saturday events are open to the public and free to attend. Community members can learn more about upcoming events at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.