WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library this week kicked off its annual children’s summer reading program with a tall glass of milk.
The Southwest Dairy Farmer Museum Inc. of Sulphur Springs stopped by with farmer Aaron Sanders and Marshmallow the Dairy Cow to show the children how milk is made and bottled, as well as teach them the nutritional benefits of drinking milk.
The Waskom Public Library will host an in person summer reading program at the Waskom Community Center at 2 p.m. each Thursday this month so participants will have plenty of room to social distance, Waskom Library Director Terry Slone said.
The next program will feature special guest Louraiseal McDonald, followed the next week by a fire truck, and ending with a safety lesson from Waskom Police Chief Westy Meinsenheimer.
“We will have a craft lesson demonstration and each child will take home a grab and go bag with the craft supplies and color sheets,” Slone said. “I think the children will enjoy something non-virtual.”
Slone said all returned books at the library are quarantined for 24 hours.
Children who complete the required reading will receive either a certificate or trophy depending on the number and types of books read.
Brookshires Spring Market provided the water and snacks for each week’s program.
Jefferson
The Jefferson children’s summer book club program will allow students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to checkout library books through the curbside service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Jefferson library’s book catalog can be viewed by visiting online at www.jeffersoncarnegielibrary.com. Once a book selection is made, the reader can call the library at 903-665-8911 to let the librarian know the books selected.
The librarian will notify the reader when they can pick up their books through curbside pickup.
The students will begin their summer reading program on June 29 and end Sept. 7. With each group of five books read, the student will earn a “brag tag.” The student should keep a reading log of the book title, date and author and after each fifth book read, the log can be turned into the librarian for a “brag tag.”
Students will receive a reading program certificate at the end of the summer which will show their total number of books read and brag tags earned. The deadline to turn in all book logs is Sept. 11.
For more information, call the Jefferson library or visit them online.