JEFFERSON — Several more Jefferson businesses have now signed on to announce their own Mardi Gras weekend events after the Krewe of Hebe last month canceled the city’s 32nd annual parade and carnival set for this weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Krewe’s Mardi Gras Upriver 2021 event being canceled and postponed until 2022, more and more Jefferson businesses have stepped up to “laissez les bon temps rouler” (let the good times roll) for this weekend.
The Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari Park has its park decorated with several “Pardi Gras” scenes for guests to take photos in front of and the animals are ready to see some guests come through for a visit. The park, which has dozens of exotic animals and a mini-passenger train and petting zoo for visitors to enjoy, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting.
The Historic Jefferson Railway is also inviting guests to come on out this weekend for some Mardi Gras fun aboard its narrated Mardi Gras Express Train tours set to depart the depot at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Passengers are invited to celebrate Mardi Gras aboard the Mardi Gras Express as the depot is decorated in Mardi Gras themes with Zydeco music playing and lots of beads will be waiting for guests. The train ride will include a visit to the Gunboat with Mardi Gras revelers shooting confetti at the train’s passengers and throwing Mardi Gras beads to the passengers. Tickets for open coach seating is $12, plus tax per person and children under six years old are free.
Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club and Restaurant is joining Rockhouse Productions to enjoy a step back in time for their Mardi Gras celebration. The ghosts of Mardi Gras’ past are invited to come out Saturday night for the 80’s Mardi Gras Party where the guys from “8-Track” will take the stage from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Made in the Shade in downtown Jefferson is hosting its fourth annual “Mardi Gras on the Bayou,” event set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the store’s outdoor courtyard area, located at 118 E. Henderson St. The event will see the live band, “Red Dirt Roosters,” perform and “Chad the Crawfish Man,” will be on hand from 11 a.m. until he sells out of crawfish, sausage, shrimp and all the fixings. Guests are invited to bring their alcoholic beverages and celebrate Fat Tuesday.
A few other Jefferson businesses have also teamed up to offer a smaller scale, “Pardi Gras 2021” event for shoppers on Saturday.
The Front Porch on Polk, EmBear’s Vintage and the Jefferson Outpost have teamed up to offer shoppers, “Pardi Gras 2021,” in downtown Jefferson on Saturday. Shoppers and visitors to downtown Jefferson Saturday will need to keep an eye out for the “Bead Mobile,” as it travels up and down Polk Street each hour, offering Mardi Gras beads and treats to guests. The “Bead Mobile” will begin it’s trek down the street beginning at noon Saturday.