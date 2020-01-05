Shirley Williams lost her son, Graylon Williams, 12 years ago Jan. 4, 2008 when he was shot and killed outside of the the Sweet Stop Gas station in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
The case remains open, and after 12 years without answers or justice for her only son Williams has a message for his killer and the people involved in his death.
“I forgive them,” Williams said. “I needed to find a way to let it go and I have decided to forgive them.”
This change did not come easily for Williams. She spent years working with police and questioning community members in search of answers.
“I used to wake up every day and think about who could have done it, and I would go to bed every night thinking the same thing,” she said.
This search for answers has taken its own toll on her in more ways than one. With health concerns due to high stress levels and personal relationships suffering the last 12 years have been a hard fought journey that have led Williams to forgiveness.
Though she has found it within herself, and through her relationship with God, to find forgiveness for the people responsible, her desire for justice has not gone away.
“There are too many murders here that are unsolved,” Williams said. “We have murderers running around on the streets of Marshall and no one is stopping them. There is something wrong here.”
Graylon was only 27-years-old when he was murdered.
According to information provided by Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the gas station around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 4, 2008 where they found Graylon sitting with apparent gunshot wounds in a gray pick-up in front of the gas station.
He was unresponsive at the time, and was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
While there were a number of witnesses at the scene and video footage from the gas station during the murder, no arrests were ever made for the case.
Williams said that her son was not someone who was involved in any illegal activity, and that his fault was simply that he was too trusting.
“He had such a kind heart, he always looked for the best in people no matter what they did,” she said.
Graylon was a football player for Marshall High School, playing both offense and defense and even receiving a scholarship to play football in college.
Williams said her and her son were very close, and that she worried about his safety before he was even born, making the loss of his life all the more devastating.
“When I was pregnant with him I never ate anything I thought might hurt him. I never wanted anything to hurt my son and I did everything I could to prevent that.”
Even on the night of the shooting Williams remains convinced that when Graylon was running for his life before he was shot, he was running towards his mothers home, with the gas station just across Grand Avenue from her neighborhood.
“I know he was coming home to me because he knew I would always protect him,” she said.
Graylon’s case is one of many unsolved murders currently being investigated by the Marshall Police Department.
Public information officer Lieutenant Len Ames said that the case has remained opened with officers searching for answers.
“The Marshall Police Department continues to review all unsolved murders, and pursues any and all information in these cases and actively seeks new information,” Ames said. “We will continue to work with our partner agencies to bring justice to the victims, their families, and their loved ones.”
Williams is still desperately seeking justice for her son. She is certain there are people in the community who have information on his death, and she asks for them to come forward.
“We ask any community member that has information about any unsolved murder contact the Marshall Police Department and provide us with that information. The cooperation of anyone who has information about these cases is the key to solving them and bringing those responsible to justice,” Ames said.OTHER UNSOLVED HOMICIDE CASES
As of last year according to Marshall police records, the agency has 16 cold cases, including that of Graylon Williams. More cases were added in 2019 but an updated list of cold cases was not provided by the MPD before deadline. An updated list will be provided as soon as the information is received:
Billy Ray Shahan, a white man who was found dead on April 4, 1976 at a vacant lot at the corner of West Grand Avenue and Ward Street. The manner of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Albertus Lewis, a black man who was found dead on March 26, 1987 inside of a residence at 1610 University Ave. He was strangled to death in what was a possible robbery.
Armentha Covington, a black woman who died Feb. 19, 1992. Her body was found at the Old Rivera Club property on 2109 Southwest Road, off MLK Boulevard. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
Romeo Woolen, a black man who died Aug. 4, 1993. He was found with a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle at the intersection of Hank and Summit Streets.
Neisha King, a black woman who died on June 28, 1995. She was found in the street with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Milton Street at Spring Street.
Edgar “Poo” Dawson, a black man who died Feb. 21, 1997. He was found inside of his vehicle in his driveway at 305 Nolan St. with a gunshot wound. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
Jaden Houston, a black man who died June 10, 1998. He was found inside of his vehicle in a vacant lot in the 2500 block of Hunt Street with a gunshot wound. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
Patricia Wilson, a black woman who died Sept. 17, 1998. She was discovered shot to death inside of her business, Pat’s Barbershop, at 1606 University Ave. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
Anthony “Boogie” Thomas, a black man who died on June 4, 2004. The 24-year-old was discovered shot to death in the doorway of his residence at 2711 W. Grand Ave.
Wayne Passer, a white, homeless man who died July 6, 2006. He was found with multiple stab wounds in a wooded area behind Rudy’s Gas station at 5803 East End Blvd. South.
Ray Woodkins Jr., a black man who was originally reported as a missing person from Marshall and died sometime between Aug. 3, 2006 and Oct. 2, 2006. His body was located on Willie Knighton Road in Harrison County. The manner of death is believed to be a homicide, but it has been listed undetermined by the pathologist, Marshall police said.
Dan K. Tatum, a black man who died on March 17, 2010. The 48-year-old was found shot to death on the side of the roadway in the 1900 block of Tolivar Street. An FBI agent has assisted in this investigation.
Anthon Colton, a black man who died Aug. 4, 2015. He was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Ralph and Stanley Streets. He was 34.
Paul “Bucket Man” Sparks Sr., a black man who died Nov. 28, 2016. He was discovered with a gunshot wound at 1508 Grafton St. He was 64.
Carlos Flores, a Hispanic man who was found shot to death on Dec. 22, 2016 in the yard of a residence at 300 N. Hazelwood St. He was 42.
If anyone in the community has any information regarding the case of Graylon Williams or any of the other open cold cases in Marshall contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575 or leave an anonymous tip with the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.