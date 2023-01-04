A mother of two sustained second-degree burns Tuesday night while escaping a house fire in the 500 block of West Meredith Street.
“The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother sustained injuries from the fire,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper reported Wednesday morning. “The mother of two sustained second-degree burns to approximately 15 percent of her body.
“Our medics noted burns to the patient’s hands, left leg and foot,” Cooper said. “The patient was rushed to the hospital, where she was left in stable condition. The patient was later airlifted from Marshall to an appropriate burn care unit.”
Fortunately, the children were unharmed.
“The kids were all safe and taken care of and received no injuries,” said Cooper.
Fire officials were alerted of the structure fire around 9:28 p.m. In addition to getting the injured patient immediate care, fire officials did a tremendous job extinguishing the fire within minutes, saving the home from total destruction, Cooper said.
“Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. Everyone had exited the home and a quick attack was ordered,” said Cooper, adding that quick actions in contacting 911 allowed firefighters a chance to save the home.
“Fires of this magnitude offer another level of complexity in dealing with the fire and a patient with the limited staffing we have... These guys do an outstanding job day in and day out,” Cooper said.
Although it’s the early stages of the investigation, the fire appears to be the result of a cooking project, Cooper said.