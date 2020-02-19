Laughter, love and a good time was had at the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Feb. 18 at the Marshall Convention Center.
The convention center was full with community members, local business owners and chamber volunteers are preparing for the annual celebration that was themed “Together We Move Mountains.”
During the ceremony Tim Huff, former chair of the chamber was awarded the Past Chair award by Board Chair Ashli Dansby.
Sheriff J.B. Smith, Emmy award-winning author and humorist, was the guest speaker during the event, speaking to the group on “Laughter is Lawful”.
Smith told a number of jokes and antidotes throughout his speech, with one theme “find the happiness in your life”.
He said that the world we live in today can be depressing, but when you have a community like Marshall with such support for their chamber and the work they do, there is always something to be happy about.
During the event a silent auction, live auction and a 50/50 draw took place to benefit the chamber.
State Representative Chris Paddie also awarded the two award winners with Texas State Flags that were flown over the capital in their honor.
AWARD WINNERS
Ambassador of the year: Sandy Futrell
Futrell has been an Ambassador and Board Member for the Marshall Chamber of Commerce for two years, but has served multi-year terms as a board member for the Harrison County Aggie Moms Club, Harrison County Agri-Business Board, and the Board of the Marshall Symphony League.
Holding volunteer leadership positions with the Marshall High School Cheer Booster club, the Marshall Maverick Baseball Booster Club, and the Marshall ISD PTA where she was awarded a life-time membership, our honoree leaves a legacy of excellence wherever she serves.
Furtrell offers her time, ideas and massive collection of décor at a number of Chamber events, community gatherings for church, weddings, non-profits such as the recent Night to Shine special needs prom, and many more.
She is very well known in the area for her ability to beautify any event.
“I was so surprised,” Futrell said, explaining how she tried to guess who the winner was based on the bio until the realization hit her that it was for her.
Futrell lives with her husband Matt of 36 years, whom she raised two daughters with and is not celebrating her first grandchild with.
Ambassador President Orlando Valle introduced Futrell during the event.
Citizen of the year: Suzanne Carter
Carter was selected as the 2019 Citizen of the Year. She graduated from East Texas State University in Vocational Home Economics and has a master’s degree from Texas A&M Commerce in Secondary and Higher Education administration. She was the Dean of Enrollment Management at A&M Commerce and later at TSTC, Marshall, retiring in 2013.
Carter is certified as an “On-Call “Branch Office Administrator, filling in locally for any Edward Jones. She serves currently on the Marshall Education Foundation, and is the chairperson and treasurer of local organization, Belle Maison.
She is treasurer of a ladies investment club, and is a small business owner in downtown Marshall and was also recently recognized by the Marshall Historical Commission.
Carter volunteers with countless organizations and events in Marshall but is most well known for her work with Wonderland of Lights, specifically with the annual Santa’s Village.
Carter moved to Marshall after marrying her husband George Carter, a Marshall native and a former recipient of the award.
“I never knew when I married George Carter 17 years ago I was also marrying Marshall Texas, and downtown Marshall,” Carter said.
2018 citizen of the year award recipient Bonnie Strauss introduced Carter.