HALLSVILLE — Hallsville grad turned movie producer Micah Lyons is kicking off a 12 week Acting Studio class for both children and adults bitten by the acting bug in East Texas.
Lyons, a 2004 Hallsville High School graduate who later moved to Los Angeles to open Breath of Life Productions, LLC., has returned to East Texas and is now launching a 12 week acting studio for children and adults interested in work in films or TV.
“We will cover everything from photography to broadcast and show the difference between TV or film acting and stage acting and will include classes on screenwriting and producing,” Lyons said on Tuesday. “Students who are active in the class will have the opportunity to audition for a speaking role on whatever projects we have going at the time and they will also have the ability to be an extra on set during those projects and see the cast and crew and how things run behind the scenes.”
Lyons, whose movie “The Runners” will release this summer in theaters across the U.S., said his production studio has several projects coming up this year in East Texas, including commercials, TV shows and his biggest film to date, “Off the Grid,” which will begin filming this spring.
Each student in the class will also receive a professional head shot, which is normally the cost of the class itself.
The 12 week course includes classes for both children/youth and adults. Participants can choose to attend a class once a week on either Tuesday or Saturday or twice a week on both days.
“We have 14 spots for each class on each day and we’ve already had a handful of people register so it’s first come first served,” Lyons said Tuesday.
Each class in the 12 week Acting Studio will last an hour and a half and will be held in the Forest Hills Shopping Center, located at 2222 Renaissance Dr in Hallsville.
To register and pay online, visit www.BreathOfLifeProductions.com or follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/breathoflifeproductions/
“We will also be putting everybody on camera and filming during the classes,” he said. “I will teach about using a green screen and other technical abilities, in addition to just teaching the craft.”
The classes begin Feb. 11.