On Thursday the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team, accompanied by the Harrison County Emergency Response Team, jointly executed a narcotics search warrant that lead to two arrests.
The narcotics search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Spruce St. The warrant was obtained by the Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force after an investigation in response to multiple complaints from neighbors about criminal activity in the neighborhood.
Two individuals were arrested, including Michelle Ann McClure, 38, of Marshall who was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 < 1gr, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Abandon/ Endanger a Child Criminal Negligence and Charles Mason, 33, of Marshall, who was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Assault by Contact.
The warrant was executed without incident and there were no injuries to officers or citizens. The search resulted in a rifle and methamphetamine being collected as evidence.