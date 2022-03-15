The Marshall Police Department arrested Marshall resident Shannitta Dixon this month in connection to the hit and run murder of Angela Flamer on Feb. 11, 2022.
MPD official Lt. Len Ames said that on March 3, officers arrested Dixon after multiple interviews with police revealed that Dixon was with Flamer around the time of the incident, and left her on the side of the road after Flamer argued with a third party outside of Dixon’s vehicle.
“Ms. Flamer was behaving erratically and did not have her phone with her. Ms. Dixon’s actions, leaving the victim without transportation or means of communication on 449, were allegedly criminally negligent and a warrant was obtained for Ms. Dixon’s arrest. Ms. Dixon was taken into custody without incident and she was booked into the Harrison County Jail charged with one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide,” Ames said.
Dixon was released from custody on bond the day after her arrest, according to Harrison County jail records.
After Dixon allegedly left Flamer on the side of FM 449 in Marshall, around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, Flamer was struck by two vehicles while walking along the side of the road, which resulted in her death.
Ames said that preliminary investigation indicates that Flamer was in the roadway when she was struck by a 1989 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas Earl Jackson, 78, also of Marshall.
There is also evidence that Flamer had been struck by another vehicle that failed to stop and render aid before she was hit by Jackson. MPD crash investigators are still pursuing evidence to identify the first vehicle and its driver.
Marshall police are still searching for the first vehicle involved in the hit and run, which they say failed to stop and render aid to Flamer. Officers are requesting anyone with information about the hit and run to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.