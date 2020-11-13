Marshall Police Department confirmed today that the victim of a fatal crash earlier this week was 19 year old Payton Craig Blalock of Marshall.
Payton is the brother of Hayden Blalock, who passed away on September 18, 2019, in a traffic accident in Harrison County.
On Thursday MPD responded to an accident involving an 18 wheeler and a pickup truck at Loop 390 and Scottsville Highway.
The driver and sole occupant of the pickup was Payton Blalock, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The men and women of the Marshall Police Department offer their deepest condolences to the Blalock family during this unimaginably difficult time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.