The Marshall Police Department is increasing patrols March 5 through 17 to help prevent students on Spring Break from alcohol related driving incidents.
MPD stated in a press release that spring break can be a dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes, deaths and injuries on Marshall and Texas roadways. During last year’s Spring Break in Texas, March 5 to March 17 2019, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52.
To help prevent this loss of life MPD and other Texas law enforcement agencies in Texas will increase DWI patrols to identify and stop impaired drivers as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign.
The campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride prior to driving.
“Plan While You Can” is a component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, and never driving after drinking or using other drugs. The last deathless day on Texas roadways was November 7, 2000.
#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
“We urge young drivers to make responsible choices during the Spring Break holiday,” said Cliff Carruth, Chief of Police. “Before heading out, plan ahead for a sober ride home. It’s a decision that can save your life and the lives of others on our Marshall roads.”
While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.
The Marshall Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin.
SoberRides.org offers alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving, like:
- Designating a sober driver.
- Calling a cab or ride-share service.
- Using mass transit.
- Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride.
- Spending the night.