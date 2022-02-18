On Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. the Marshall Police Department received a call from a motorist driving West bound on West Grand Avenue, who stated that they had struck a pedestrian.
MPD officials arrived a short time later to find Arturo Vargas, 71, of Marshall, lying in the road way. Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD officials said that when officers arrived they noticed that the pickup truck had significant front end damage.
Officials said that there is no evidence that the driver of the vehicle was impaired, and that at this time no charges have been filed.
However, the investigation is ongoing.
"The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are heartbroken for the family and friends of Mr. Vargas, and extend our sympathies to them all," Lieutenant Len Ames said.