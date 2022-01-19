The Marshall Police Department is currently investigating a drive by shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, leaving one Marshall resident injured.
The City of Marshall Emergency Communications Center received multiple reports of shots fired early Wednesday, with the first call coming in at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Burleson.
No injuries were reported stemming from initial incident, but one hour later around 3 a.m. a second report of shots fired came from the same area. This incident resulted in one female victim receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm.
Marshall Police Patrol officers and detectives responded to this shooting and started an investigation.
“The Marshall Police Department strongly condemns the actions of the people involved in this indiscriminate gunfire in our neighborhoods. We will identify and charge everyone that our investigation identifies as being involved in this reckless and dangerous type of activity which places our citizens in danger," said Chief Cliff Carruth,
"I ask that anyone who has any information about the actors and/or their motives come forward and provide the information to our detectives by calling 903-935-4575, or if you prefer to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969. We must work together as a community to put a stop to this type of senseless violence.”