On Monday at 8:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Julie Street, located within the Belair Manor Apartment Complex, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a green Oldsmobile with one individual slumped back in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The male individual found inside the vehicle, identified as Broderick Mitchell, 34 of Marshall, had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the right side of his upper body.
When patrol officers arrived they were unable to locate a pulse and EMS personnel with the Marshall Fire Department started CPR. The victim was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall where Mitchell he later died.
The Marshall Police Department apprehended a person of interest in the shooting, Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, a short time later at the intersection of W. Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Samuel was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, with additional charges pending.
MPD detectives, with the assistance of the Violent Crimes Task Force, continue to investigate this incident and are closely reviewing the evidence. The Marshall Police Department encourages any witnesses with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-935-4540.