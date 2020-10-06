Marshall Police Department is investigating the murder of a man that was fatally shot, on Monday, at Decker Place Apartments.
Police were alerted of the shooting around 4:12 p.m. when a female called 911 to report the incident.
“Responding patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department made contact with a male subject who stated that he had just shot another male inside an apartment in the D building of the complex,” MPD officials indicated. “
The reported shooter, later identified as 21-year-old Chandler Givens, of Marshall, was detained. Officers discovered the male victim on the apartment floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victim, Treyvon Woodkins, 22 of Marshall, was not breathing and officers could not locate a pulse,” MPD officials stated.
“Paramedics with the Marshall Fire Department transported Woodkins to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall where he could not be revived in the emergency department of the hospital,” MPD officials indicated.
Police arrested Givens on charges of murder. Givens was also transported to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall to be treated for a gunshot wound to his foot.
“He remains hospitalized in police custody at this time, and will be booked into the Harrison County Jail after he is discharged,” MPD officials said. “Givens will be charged with one count of murder. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes appropriate.”