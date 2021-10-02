Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of East Travis and Maulding.
A vehicle traveling west on East Travis had left the roadway striking an unoccupied vehicle and a tree.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was a 65-year-old male with a history of medical issues from Marshall. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation into the cause of this crash is ongoing.