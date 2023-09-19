The Marshall Police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a child on Monday, when the child was struck by a vehicle at the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road.
MPD received the call regarding the accident at 6:40 p.m. on Monday where they were informed that the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the accident occurred.
The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.