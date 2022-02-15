Detectives with the Marshall Police Department have obtained a pickup order for Murder, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Riot Participation for a juvenile in connection with the homicide that occurred at City Park Saturday night.
While MPD Lieutenant Len Ames says that the department is unable to name the suspect due to age, he said that the juvenile’s family and members of the community know who they are attempting to locate.
"We are hopeful that the suspect will voluntarily surrender," Ames said.
He asked that if anyone has information about where the juvenile is located that they contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.
“Our detectives have been working diligently to identify the shooter in the senseless murder at City Park Saturday night. We have a pickup order for Murder for that juvenile, and we are now doing everything we can to locate this young person. Ideally, the suspect will surrender, but if not we will be relentless in our efforts to locate and detain them," Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said.
Ames explained that a pickup order, or Order of Immediate Custody of Juvenile, are essentially arrest warrants issued for juveniles that order peace officers to bring a juvenile to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.
The order was issued after an incident Saturday, Feb. 12 at Marshall City Park where police were called around 11:34 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Police said the boy died at the scene. The boy’s name has not been released because he was a juvenile.