Longtime Marshall Police Department officer, George Gill, has filed on the Democratic Party Primary ticket for the office of sheriff.
Local Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly said Gill filed for the position on Friday. The seat is currently held by Tom McCool, who filed earlier for re-election on the Republican Party ballot.
The 10 spots that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
The local Republican Party Primary has drawn two contested races so far. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Others who have filed on the Republican Party ticket include incumbents: Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
No other candidates have filed on the Democratic ticket, besides Gill, so far.
STATE
State offices up for election include that of State Representative for House District 9, which is currently held by Chris Paddie.
The Republican incumbent filed for reelection on the first day which was Nov. 9.
House District 9 covers Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby and Sabine Counties.
FEDERAL
The race for the U.S. Senate Texas seat has contenders in both the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries.
The seat is currently held by Republican John Cornyn, who was first elected in 2002.
Chris Bell, a former Congressman and lawyer out of Houston, filed Monday as a challenger on the Democratic Primary ticket.
Royce West, who is a State Senator and attorney out of Dallas, made his filing official on the Democratic ballot last Friday, Nov. 22.
Jack Daniel Foster Jr., a teacher from Baytown, filed on Nov. 20.
For the Republican Party Primary, Virgil Bierschwale, a software developer, of Junction, filed Nov. 21.
Business owner Dwayne Stovall, who worked in the oil industry and owns a bridge construction company, filed on Nov. 19.
Mark Yancey, Chairman and CEO of Attacca International, an independent, privately held mergers and acquisitions boutique firm in Dallas, filed on Nov. 12.
Deadline for filing is Dec. 9.