A shooting Monday night left one person, identified as Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., dead, according to the Marshall Police Department, who was called out to the scene on Holland Street at about 9:30 p.m.
MPD reported that yesterday evening the Emergency Communications team was informed of “trouble unknown,” calling officers out to the 600 block of Holland Street.
Responding officers arrived on scene and were then notified that one person had been shot, and that they were being transported by a private vehicle to the local Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
MPD stated that the officers then followed the victim to the hospital, locating a car on the premises with multiple bullet strikes in the passenger’s side of the vehicle — allegedly the car the victim was in when he was killed.
Officers then made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who stated that her passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.
Maze Jr., 20 of Marshall, was declared dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital.
“This is another tragic loss of a young person in our city. Too many lives are being snuffed out before they have truly begun. We worked through the night investigating this senseless act of violence, and will continue until we have identified and arrested the perpetrator. We need the community’s help though. Somebody knows something, and I ask that you come forward and cooperate with the investigation,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of this young man during this awful time.”
This investigation is ongoing, and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with information about this incident contact us at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous calls can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.