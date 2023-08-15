One key component of a solid police force, according to Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, is good communication between the public and its police force. To continue to facilitate this relationship in Marshall, community members are once again invited to attend the annual Citizens Police Academy hosted by MPD.
The course is six weeks long, with community members meeting once a week starting September 5, and allows citizens to get to know how the department operates, as well as familiarize themselves with the officers involved.
Topics for the annual program include patrol, criminal investigation, property and financial crimes, racial profiling, crisis intervention, and much more, with meetings from officers in charge of each division as well as a question and answer portion.
Community members who participate in the program will also receive tours of the facilities, demonstrations by officers, and even interaction portions of the program aimed at raising public understanding of what the Marshall Police Department does.
“I believe that good communication is vital for a successful community, and I will ensure that our department constantly works to strengthen the relationships between the community and its police department through classes like this, as well as through our Community Policing Program,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.
The classes will be held at the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd., on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning September 5.
Interested community members are encouraged to submit an application to be approved for the program. The application is available at marshallpd.com, by selecting “Citizen Police Academy” from the blue box on the left side of the page.
Applications can be mailed to the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd., Marshall, Texas 75670. Applications can also be sent by email to lames@marshalltexas.net or dropped off at the Marshall Police Department. For more information, call Sgt. Jose Burciaga at 903-935-4542.