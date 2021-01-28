The Marshall Police Department was recertified as a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” by the Texas Police Chief’s Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program during Thursday’s city council meeting.
Max Westbrook of the Police Chiefs Association presented the recertification to councilmembers during the meeting, congratulating MPD on its continued display of excellence.
“The Marshall Police Department has confirmed that it meets, or exceeds, these expectations,” Westbrook said. “It means your police department is one of the best in the state of Texas.”
The program began in 2006, and was designed evaluate a police department’s compliance with over 166 best business practices for Texas Law Enforcement.
Texas Law Enforcement professionals developed these best practices to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual rights.
Westbrook said that over 1,400 professional police chiefs across the state are a part of this program.
“I am excited about this re-recognition program because it shows the community we are working hard and taking seriously utilizing best practices,” said MPD Chief Cliff Carruth. “Transparency is important for the community to know we are increasing our performance and doing everything we can for the community.”
DURING THE MEETING
Additionally, during the meeting Culture and Tourism Director Mallori James presented to councilmembers on the rate raise at the Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course.
James said that the golf course has been running on a deficit for a number of years, requiring money out of the city’s general fund to continue operations.
Additionally, James explained that in 2012 the city attempted a rate increase that was too drastic, causing a number of memberships to be canceled, and other community members to stop playing at the course, until the increase was later redacted.
City Manager Mark Rohr explained that the golf course has not had a rate increase in the last nine years, and in 2019 required $69,000 from the general fund.
For these reasons, the city held a public hearing on the topic, which no community member came forward to speak on.
After the hearing, councilmembers voted to approve the rate increase, with Councilmembers Amanda Abraham and Micah Fenton opposing the vote.
Abraham expressed concerns before the vote over increasing the rates at the course, without working to improve the condition of the course, which she stated may drive people to simply play at a different golf course in a neighboring city.
James said in response that she is hoping to use some of the extra money to create a targeted ad campaign to increase revenue to the golf course, after the rate increase goes into effect.
Two more applications for the city’s Small Business Grant Program were approved during Thursday’s meeting.
Fabio Angell, the city’s Community and Economic Director, presented on these two applications, approving Any Time Fitness and Joe Pine Coffee Co. for the maximum grant amount of $2,500.
Angell also explained that through this program, the city has been able to reinvest $65,000 in the community, with 80 percent of those businesses minority owned.
“We have had a really good response to this program,” he said.
Additionally, Change Order No. 1 for the ongoing renovation project for the 200 block of North Washington Avenue was approved during the meeting, at a price of $19,525, with a 5.2 percent increase in the project’s budget.
The change order covered two items, the removal and replacement of existing gutter and new curb for $17,334 and a change to the decorative street light pole height and fixtures for $2,191.
Director of Public Works Eric Powell said, in regards to the second item, that a typo caused the height of the poles on North Washington to be marked incorrectly, which needed to be fixed.
Regarding the first portion of the change order, Powell said simply that these issues were not apparent until after construction began.
“You always hope to not have these kind of change orders, but sometimes they can’t be avoided because these items are underground,” Powell said.
During the meeting councilmembers also unanimously approved naming Nikki Smith to the position of City Secretary.
Additionally, councilmembers approved a request by Police Chief Cliff Carruth authorizing the MPD to apply for the 2021 Texas Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.
Councilmembers also approved a resolution ordering a general election for district’s one, two, three and four for the May general election, along with a resolution calling for a joint election agreement with the Marshall Independent School District.