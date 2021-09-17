The Marshall Police Department is currently searching for information regarding suspects in an aggravated robbery that took place in Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Communication Information Officer Len Ames reported that on Thursday at about 6 p.m. the emergency communications center received a call stating that there was a gunshot victim inside a home on Lothrop St. in Marshall.
Responding patrol officers found a male subject, identified at Roger Jackson, 36 years old, laying on the floor inside his residence. Jackson stated that a male subject had forced his way inside the residence and then shot him in the back.
According to MPD witnesses said that two males had been seen fleeing from the home on foot. Ames said that investigating officers interviewed several witnesses and neighbors, but were unable to locate any suspects.
Ames also added that Jackson remains hospitalized at this time.
The investigation continues, and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with any information about this incident please contact the Criminal Investigation division at 903-935-4540, or if you wish to remain anonymous community members can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.