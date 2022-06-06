The Marshall Police Department is currently on scene at Citi Trends, located at 622 S East End Blvd. in Marshall, where a shooting incident took place earlier today. Police Chief Cliff Carruth confirmed that the department is still in active pursuit of the unstated number of suspects.
Two victims have been transported to the hospital resulting from the incident, with Carruth stating that at least one of the victims has since been transported to Longview.
Carruth stated that the department is actively pursuing warrants for the suspect(s) involved in the incident, and that they would not stop their pursuit until the criminals were found.
He added that the department will be making an additional statement about the incident later today, which community members will be able to read through Marshall News Messenger.