The Marshall Police Department is investigating a shooting at Citi Trends, located at 622 S East End Blvd. where one man, identified as Montrell Antwon Hatton, 39, of Marshall, shot two women on Monday.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth confirmed that the department is still in active pursuit of Hatton, with MPD obtaining two arrest warrants for him, one warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Family Violence, and one for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white 4 door Chevrolet pickup truck. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stated they are continuing the search for Hatton.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
The Crime
Hatton was identified on Monday by the two victims of the incident, after MPD reported he entered Citi Trends in Marshall around 4 p.m. Monday and fired shots in the building.
Marshall Police Communications were called about an active shooting in a store in the 600 block of S. East End Blvd around 4:15 p.m.
MPD said that callers stated that the male suspect was still shooting as patrol officers arrived. The officers made immediate entry into the store and determined that the shooter had already fled the scene at that time.
Two female victims with gunshot wounds were located in the store.
The department stated that nearby businesses were locked down and the immediate area was cleared for additional threats immediately following the incident.
Marshall Fire Department personnel also arrived on scene and began rendering first aid to the victims, after which they were transported to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall.
Carruth stated that at least one of the victims has since been transported to Longview.
This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at it becomes available.