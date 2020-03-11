The Marshall Police Department is almost back at full capacity after yesterday’s swearing in ceremony for two new officers.
Officers Mario Ponce and Caleb Caldwell were officially sworn into the department by Police Chief Cliff Carruth Tuesday after their graduation from the academy.
The family and friends of Ponce and Caldwell were joined by fellow officers and police personnel during the event.
Carruth kicked off the event by swearing in the two officers. Then each officers wife, Kara Caldwell and Olivia Bach Ponce, officially pinned their badges to their new uniforms.
“We really want to make this a family event, because we think that it is important for families and friends to be a part of this and to see where their loved on will be working,” Carruth said.
The event was followed by a reception with cake and other refreshments.
Carruth said that the induction of these two officers puts MPD one step closer to being fully staffed, something he has been working to accomplish for some time.
MPD also swore in three new officers earlier this year. Officers Heath Holt, Reacy Ray and Joshua Whitaker were sworn into the department Feb. 6, bringing the total number of officers to join MPD this year to five.
In February Carruth said that up until the three officers initiation, the department has been short seven officers.
With five new officers added this year, the department is only down by two, which Carruth said will be filled this year.
“We have another two officers graduating from a different academy that will be sworn in before the end of the month,” Carruth said. “This is really beneficial because we always want to have a full staff. It helps with the stress on our current officers as well as allows us to keep the community safer. We always want to have more officers out in the community.”