During the Marshall city council meeting on Thursday, the Marshall Police Department will receive recertification as a "Recognized Law Enforcement Agency" from the Texas Police Chief's Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.
Max Westbrook of the Police Chiefs Association will present the recertification to councilmembers during this week's meeting, along with MPD chief Cliff Carruth.
Begun in 2006, the recognition program evaluates a police department's compliance with over 166 best business practices for Texas Law Enforcement.
Texas Law Enforcement professionals developed these best practices to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual rights.
These best practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations, including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.
This voluntary process required the Marshall Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency's policies, procedures, facilities, and operations.
In May of 2016, the department began the lengthy process to become a "recognized law enforcement agency" by preparing proofs of compliance for each Texas Law Enforcement best business practices.
Upon completion of the internal review, Marshall Police Department requested an outside audit and review. This final on-site review took place during the week of Aug. 17, 2020.
To be considered for this honor, trained Police Chiefs from other Texas areas must conduct an on-site review. The review committee sent the results to the Texas Police Chiefs Association's Recognition Committee for final analysis and decision to award "recognized" status.
On Aug. 31, 2020, the Texas Police Chiefs Association notified the Marshall Police Department that it had been awarded the coveted "Recognized Law Enforcement Agency" award a second time.
Less than 3 percent of the law enforcement agencies in Texas are recognized. This process provided an independent review of the department's operations.
The award's presentation will take place at the Marshall City Council meeting this Thursday at 6 p.m. Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the award presentation will be held on a Zoom call and Facebook Live at the City of Marshall TX – City Hall FB page.
The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.
"I am very pleased that the Marshall Police Department has been awarded the Recognized Law Enforcement Agency award. I believe it is critical to utilize Best Practices while we work hard to keep our community safer. I am proud to be part of an organization that takes professionalism and service seriously while constantly striving to improve," Carruth said.