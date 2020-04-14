Staff Reports
The city of Marshall has had issues with traffic control signals going out at intersections throughout the City.
This has occurred again due to the recent weather events, issues with specific devices, and power outages.
This creates a real traffic safety issue.
In the past the city of Marshall put out stop signs at the intersections.
Many times, the city put out two stop signs at other times the city put out four stop signs.
The stop signs were often blown over in storms and at other times people took it upon themselves to remove the signs from the intersections. This created a new set of problems and confusion.
After talking to TXDOT and reviewing the laws regulating the Traffic Control Signals last year, the city of Marshall NO LONGER puts out stop signs at the intersections when the traffic control signals are out or not functioning properly.
State law dictates that if a traffic control signal is out or does not display a signal then a driver approaching that signal must stop.
If the traffic control signal is out at the entire intersection, then it becomes a four way stop and should be treated that way.