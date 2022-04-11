According to the Marshall Police Department, a woman and her two small children where shot at multiple times while driving around South Garrett Street in Marshall on Sunday.
Around 8 p.m. yesterday Marshall Police Department off duty officers said that they made contact with the driver of a red Dodge Charger who was driving at a high rate of speed down Bell Street with multiple visible gun shots to the side of the car.
This was after the City's Emergency Communication Center received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of South Garrett Street and Woodland Road.
The off duty officers were then working at the Marshall Convention Center, and responded to the sound of gun shots. Officers said that they then saw that the vehicle was occupied by a woman and two small children, after which they removed the occupants of the car and brought them into the Convention Center for their safety and to allow them to receive medical care.
Officers said that both the woman and her two children suffered only minor injuries from broken glass.
Investigators do not believe that the female and her children were the intended targets of this attack.
Marshall Police patrol officers, detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area of the initial call and located multiple shell casings in the roadway and processed the scene.
“This violence must end in our city. Families should not fear a random attack while driving home from grocery shopping or while they are simply relaxing in their homes. No one should be shooting up vehicles, but shooting multiple rounds into a vehicle when you have no idea who is inside of that vehicle is the pinnacle of recklessness. This type of violence will not be tolerated and the Marshall Police Department will bring all of our resources to bear in order to bring those responsible to justice," Police Chief Cliff Carruth said,
"I ask that anyone in the area of Woodland Road and South Garrett who may have seen something, heard something, or has surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the vehicle involved to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.”
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about who may be involved is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department, or may remain anonymous by contacting Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.