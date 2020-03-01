The Marshall Police Department Association hosted its annual rodeo fundraiser Saturday, with the Marshall City Arena packed full of community members out for the second night of the event.
The rodeo showcased a number of riders both local and from outside of the area, including many traveling from Louisiana.
Tickets for the event were $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.
During the event community members were able to sit and enjoy the fundraiser, browse local vendors or enjoy a number of food options from the concession stand.
Sponsors for the event included McKool Smith trial lawyers, Valley Plains oilfield service company, Bud Light and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
This is an annual event that helps support the MPOA, an organization that helps to support the Marshall Police Department.