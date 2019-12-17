Mr. and Mrs. Claus ventured from the North Pole to visit the Marshall Public Library for its annual Storytime with Santa event Dec. 16.
About 50 children and their families gathered at the event to listen to Santa read “A Night Before Christmas”.
“I was so proud of everyone, all the kids came and they listened intently while he was reading,” said Youth Services Manager Terri Nalls.
After the storytime children were able to work on a number of crafts, including decorating sugar cookies to look like strings of light, while they waited to meet with Santa.
Children were also able to make and decorate Christmas trees out of paper plates and create a personalized paper bell ornament to take home.
“Everyone is being patient and waiting their turn,” Nalls said. “I am so proud of all the kids for behaving so well tonight.”
Before they left each child was able to meet with Santa and tell him exactly what they wanted for the holidays, as well as pose for photos with him.