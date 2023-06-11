Anna Banana, the sing-a-long character of local songstress Anne Leslie Tijerina, will trade in her signature yellow overalls for a more patriotic look Wednesday, June 14, as Marshall Regional Arts Council presents the music educational singer in a special “Flags over Marshall” program at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
The lively children’s event will be from noon to 1 p.m. on the third floor. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.
“MRAC is so excited to sponsor Anne Tijerina in her upcoming performance,” said Jessica Harker, president of the MRAC board. “She brings such a life to her art and truly embodies a love of music that we believe every child in our communities needs to see.
“That falls perfectly in line with MRAC’s overall mission of bringing the arts and arts education to the people of East Texas,” said Harker.
The program will honor two local veterans — Harold Raines for being the oldest World War II veteran in Harrison County; and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Vernon B. Lewis Jr., who is the most decorated veteran from Harrison County.
“We will present two certificates to say thank you for serving under our flag, for our country and community,” said Tijerina.
Tijerina said the upcoming program will focus on the history of the flags over Marshall — “why we have seven instead of six over Marshall,” she said.
She encourages parents and guardians to bring their children for this educational event.
“The flags are the focus; I’m trying to get kids there,” said Tijerina.
The Marshall Flag Complex, located at the corner of U.S. 59 and Texas 43, is home to seven flags, including the beloved “Stars and Stripes” American flag; the Republic of Texas flag; the flag of Mexico; the flag of France, dating from 1800 to 1803; the flag of the Confederate States of America, the flag of Spain dating from 1690 to 1821; and the Missouri flag.
The flags, minus the Missouri, represent the “Six Flags over Texas” or the six countries that historically claimed sovereignty over some or all of the Texas territories.
The Missouri flag is included to pay homage to the Civil War time when the City of Marshall served as the capital seat for the exiled Confederate state’s government.