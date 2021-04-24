Though many in the area may be familiar with Shirley Moseley Higgs who owns local food truck eatery Ms. Sweeties Cajun + Soul, her foodie audience just got much bigger as she was selected to participate as a vendor in the Louisiana State Fair.
Confused? We understand why. Typically, state fairs, including Louisiana’s, are held each year in the fall. But many were canceled this fall due to COVID-19, so Louisiana decided to host two this year — one in the spring and another one in the fall. The spring fair, which will be held in Shreveport April 29 through May 9, will offer all the same fun as the fair does in the fall.
For Higgs, her journey to become a state fair vendor began with a notice that she saw on social media asking vendors for the unusual spring state fair. Higgs explained that under normal conditions food vendors for the Louisiana State Fair are under contract, but since this is a special fair they opened up to a variety of vendors with Ms. Sweeties being one of them.
“I’m excited and very nervous,” Higgs said. Though the food truck owner and operator is no stranger to festivals and is in fact, a vendor this weekend at the Linden Wildflower Festival, participating in the state fair is a much bigger undertaking. With a duration of 11 days, preparations had to be made for Higgs to have an extra trailer with refrigeration for additional food supplies.
So what’s on Ms. Sweeties menu for the fair? Some delicious fair food including a Cajun farm-raised catfish basket, Crawfish mac and cheese, seafood gumbo and Red Velvet cake. Some specialty items such as crack tea (a tea infused with fruit including oranges and pineapple) and loaded fries (fries with cheddar cheese, smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, sour cream and jalapenos) will also be available.
Higgs, who has a full-time job as an accountant in the oil and gas industry, got her beginning in the food truck industry six years ago after prompting by her family.
“Every year we had a family reunion,” she said. “Our family is so big I would end up cooking for 200 people. My family said you should try it as a business.”
With that prompting, Higgs bought her first food trailer, later having to upgrade to a large trailer as she expanding her business to travel to different places including Houston and Dallas for catering events.
“It’s really fun and I stay pretty busy actually,” she said. “I can cook anything really. I just put a Cajun spin on things.”
For those who are wanting to try some tasty loaded fries or have to know what crack tea is all about, Higgs sets up in the area occasionally and participates in local festivals such as Western Days and the FireAnt Festival. Since her location travels, she typically puts her location along with what her menu will be, on both her website at mssweeties.com and on her social media page.
Higgs also practices COVID-19 safety while cooking and serving her food. For those interested in catering services, call 903-471-0426. For more information about the Louisiana State Fair, go to www.statefairoflouisiana.com.