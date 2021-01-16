After investigation into a string of burglaries and a pursuit, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate multiple suspects that are involved.
On Jan. 12, Harrison County Deputies completed multiple theft reports in the areas of Elysian Fields and Karnack. Harrison County Investigators were able to identify that the suspects involved in the thefts, utilized a stolen vehicle that was reported to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 8.
Information regarding the theft investigation was sent out to surrounding agencies.
On Jan. 16, Harrison County Dispatch received information that an attempted burglary had just been committed in Panola County on Old Town Road just inside Panola County, involving the same description of the suspect vehicle involved on Jan. 12. Harrison County Deputies quickly responded to the Elysian Fields area, where they located the suspect vehicle, a Mitsubishi sedan, parked on the side of FM 31 and Old Town Road intersection.
The stolen vehicle was still running and had multiple firearms located inside, believed to be stolen. Information was quickly relayed to other deputies including a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden who responded to the area.
The game warden located a suspicious vehicle, on Old Town Road near Mt. Prospect Church. The game warden attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which led to a vehicle pursuit. The pursued vehicle crashed in the 4300 block of Old Town Road, and all the occupants fled on foot.
A brief search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the Marshall Police Department, and Panola County Sheriff’s Office, a female was located and arrested.
The female was identified as Coreyia Wilbert, 19, of Marshall, and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Currently, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is working with surrounding agencies to complete this investigation and secure arrest warrants for the remaining suspects.
Currently the arrest warrants will be for Larry Pierce and Eddie “Tommy” Hill, both of Marshall for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Sheriff Brandon Fletcher stated “this is a prime example of how effective communication is crucial to productive law enforcement within our East Texas community. Thank you to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, and Texas Parks and Wildlife for always assisting when needed.”
If you have any information regarding this investigation or the location of these individuals contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call Harrison/Marshall Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969